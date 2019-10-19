Take a Hike - Quarry Trail Fall

to Google Calendar - Take a Hike - Quarry Trail Fall - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Take a Hike - Quarry Trail Fall - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Take a Hike - Quarry Trail Fall - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Take a Hike - Quarry Trail Fall - 2019-10-19 10:00:00

Quarry Trail Grouse Lane, Rib Mountain, Wisconsin 54401

Join the group and walk up the Quarry Trail. Hike to the quarry at Rib Mountain. Uphill trail. 10 am-12 pm. Turn left on Grouse Lane off NN and park at end of street where trail begins. Event depends on weather - please check FB page for update. 10 am-12 pm. On Facebook at Take a HikeOn Facebook at Take a Hike - Quarry Trail. 

Info

Quarry Trail Grouse Lane, Rib Mountain, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports
to Google Calendar - Take a Hike - Quarry Trail Fall - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Take a Hike - Quarry Trail Fall - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Take a Hike - Quarry Trail Fall - 2019-10-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Take a Hike - Quarry Trail Fall - 2019-10-19 10:00:00