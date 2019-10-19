Take a Hike - Quarry Trail Fall
Quarry Trail Grouse Lane, Rib Mountain, Wisconsin 54401
Join the group and walk up the Quarry Trail. Hike to the quarry at Rib Mountain. Uphill trail. 10 am-12 pm. Turn left on Grouse Lane off NN and park at end of street where trail begins. Event depends on weather - please check FB page for update. 10 am-12 pm. On Facebook at Take a HikeOn Facebook at Take a Hike - Quarry Trail.
