Take a Hike - Dells of Eau Claire
Dells of the Eau Claire County Park P2150 County Y, Town of Aniwa, Wisconsin 54408
Join the group and walk up and down the Eau Claire River. Kid friendly and dogs on leash. Meet at the main entrance across from the campground and beach entrance. Event depend on weather - please check FB page for update. 10 am-12 pm. On Facebook at Take a Hike - Dells of Eau Claire 3
Info
Dells of the Eau Claire County Park P2150 County Y, Town of Aniwa, Wisconsin 54408 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports