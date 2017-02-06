Introduction to Ballroom Dance

UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Do you have a wedding coming up and don’t know how to dance? Don’t just watch the stars dance, learn how to move around the dance floor in this fun class. This five-week class will introduce you to the fun and excitement of Ballroom Dance. Students will learn the following dances: Waltz, Rumba and Hustle. Register early as class size is limited! $59. Auditorium, 133. Mondays: Feb 6-March 6 7:00-7:45pm.

UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

715-261-6294

