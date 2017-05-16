Introduction to Kayaking

UWMC Fieldhouse Fitness Center 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Fieldhouse and Divepoint Kayak and Scuba Shop, Wausau. Entry to intermediate. Learn to load and unload on vehicle, safely launch and land, proper clothing and equipment, paddle strokes, and more. Bring own kayak, paddle and life jacket, or kayak rentals no charge. 4:30-6:30 pm. $149. Register at 715-261-6294

UWMC Fieldhouse Fitness Center 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map

Outdoors-Spectator Sports

715-261-6294

