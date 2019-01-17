Inviting Confidence to the Table - Roundtable Discussion for Women Entrepreneurs
MCDEVCO, Inc. 300 N. 3rd Street, Ste 207, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Discussion will center around how to channel fear and anxiety, the need for women to apologize, and how to stay positive. Discussion by Lori Slaughter (Pastor - Living Well Faith Community). 6-7:30 pm. Free. 715.298.0084
Info
MCDEVCO, Inc. 300 N. 3rd Street, Ste 207, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business, Class-Workshop-Presentation