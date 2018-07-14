Kiwanis Island Art Walk

Showcases artists and crafters from all over the state and throughout the region. 100+ vendors display their work with parking for exhibitors and customers, indoor rest rooms, food, refreshments, picnic tables and live music by Gregg Thomas.

For exhibitors, the reduced “Early Bird” Fee is $60.00 before May 31, 2018 for an 11x11 booth. After May 31, 2018, the fee is $75.00. Final entry deadline is July 1st. For more information and an application visit lakelandkiwanis.com.