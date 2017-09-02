Jackpine Jamboree Festival

Bluegrass and Americana festival with vendors, camping and tons of fun. Bands includes Dig Deep, Burnt Toast & Jam, Red Ben & The Missing Miles, Armchair Boogie, The Yankee Coalition, Sloppy Joe, Art Stevenson & High Water, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Irene’s Garden, and more. Gates open 10 am Thurs. $65 weekend in advance, $75 gate; $25 Thurs. or Sun; $30 Fri. or Sat., free 12 and under. Jackpinejamboree.com