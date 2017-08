Sat. Omnos Quintet 3 pm, Laura Caviani Trio 5 pm; New Light Quartet-featuring Dave Liebman 7 pm; Sun. Salsa Manzana 3 pm; Typhanie Monique 5 pm; Russell Malone 7 pm. Fundraising for UWSP Jazz Department Music Program. Free. Details at Riverfrontjazzfestival.org