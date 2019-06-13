JAZZ@MBCo : Erin Krebs Quartet

Mosinee Brewing Company 401 4th Street, City of Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455

Heralded as the 2019 “Female Vocalist of the Year" by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry. And back by (very) popular demand – Erin Krebs, guitarist Jeff Johnston, bassist Justin Zopel, and drummer Mike Malone bring their jazz and bebop scat. Suggested Cover: $10. 7-9:30 pm.

Mosinee Brewing Company 401 4th Street, City of Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455 View Map
