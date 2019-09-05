JAZZ@MBCo : The JAM Sessions
Mosinee Brewing Company 401 4th Street, City of Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455
Hottest jazz jam session in Central Wisconsin. Musicians – grab your horn, sticks, strings (or throat) and simply check in with the host upon arrival. A house pianist and drummer will be on deck to navigate the charts. Suggested Cover: $10
