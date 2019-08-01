JAZZ@MBCo : The JAM Sessions

to Google Calendar - JAZZ@MBCo : The JAM Sessions - 2019-08-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JAZZ@MBCo : The JAM Sessions - 2019-08-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JAZZ@MBCo : The JAM Sessions - 2019-08-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - JAZZ@MBCo : The JAM Sessions - 2019-08-01 19:00:00

Mosinee Brewing Company 401 4th Street, City of Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455

Hottest jazz jam session in Central Wisconsin. Musicians – grab your horn, sticks, strings (or throat) and simply check in with the host upon arrival. A house pianist and drummer will be on deck to navigate the charts.  Suggested Cover: $10

Info

Mosinee Brewing Company 401 4th Street, City of Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455 View Map
Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue, Open Mic-Karaoke-DJ, Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
to Google Calendar - JAZZ@MBCo : The JAM Sessions - 2019-08-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JAZZ@MBCo : The JAM Sessions - 2019-08-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JAZZ@MBCo : The JAM Sessions - 2019-08-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - JAZZ@MBCo : The JAM Sessions - 2019-08-01 19:00:00