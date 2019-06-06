JAZZ@MBCo : The JAM Sessions

Mosinee Brewing Company 401 4th Street, City of Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455

Hottest jazz jam session in Central Wisconsin. A house pianist and drummer will be on deck to navigate the charts, so musicians grab your horn, sticks, strings (or throat) and simply check in with the host upon arrival. Every session is sure to be brimming with surprises. Suggested Cover: $10.

View Map
Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue
