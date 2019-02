Wausau Community Theatre presents a timeless show that has wowed audiences for more than 40 years. Thurs 3/7 6:30 pm, Fri 3/8 7:30 pm, Sat. 3/9 2 and 7:30 pm. $22 adults; $18 Seniors, college, active military; $14 youth. Tickets $3 more at the door. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org, wausaucommunitytheatre.org