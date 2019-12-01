Joan North Designs Jewelry Show

Q Artists Gallery 1108 Main St, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Featuring the award winning jewelry of Stevens Point silversmith, Joan North. Annual show & sale is in its 16th year, but at a new location. 12/1 10 am- 3 pm, 12/2 10 am to 5 pm. The public is invited to meet the artist, explore new creations, and view over 100 items, including some award winning pieces. Joannorth.com 

Q Artists Gallery 1108 Main St, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Art Exhibits-Events
715-345-0945
