Joan North Designs Jewelry Show
Q Artists Gallery 1108 Main St, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Featuring the award winning jewelry of Stevens Point silversmith, Joan North. Annual show & sale is in its 16th year, but at a new location. 12/1 10 am- 3 pm, 12/2 10 am to 5 pm. The public is invited to meet the artist, explore new creations, and view over 100 items, including some award winning pieces. Joannorth.com
Info
Q Artists Gallery 1108 Main St, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Art Exhibits-Events