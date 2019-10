YWCA Wausau's knitting group, making sure the kiddos at Barrington Head Start Center are covered to play all winter long. Every Tuesday beginning October 22. This is a space for seasoned knitters, those learning to knit, those who want to learn to knit, or those who simply want to help give something back to the community in a meaningful way. Patterns, yarn, & needles! furnished. 7 pm. 715-842-3381