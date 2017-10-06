Wausau's Big Gig

Wisconsin musicians will battle it out on the stage of the historic Grand Theater on Fri., 10/6 for the chance to headline their own 10x10 Show.Musicians must apply by Fri. 9/1 and winners will be announced Fri. 9/8. Contact Marketing Coordinator Carly Caputa at ccaputa@grandtheater.org for more information.

SPECTATORS: Join us at The Grand on Friday, October 6th at 7:00 pm to help us crown the best of the best musicians in the area! As with all 10x10 Series shows, tickets are just $10 in advance and $15 at the door