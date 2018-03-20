The Key Elements of a Successful Brand
MCDEVCO, Inc. 300 N. 3rd Street, Ste 207, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Learn what branding is and is not during this Lunch & Learn. Hear why it is important, how to build a brand that resonates with your ideal customer, plus much more. Bring your lunch and MCDEVCO will provide beverages and a snack. Call 715.298.0084 or email info@mcdevco.org for more information and/to register.
Info
MCDEVCO, Inc. 300 N. 3rd Street, Ste 207, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business, Class-Workshop-Presentation