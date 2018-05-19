RARAA 5K/5mile Run

Bunker's Bar & Tribute Golf Course 1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

2nd Annual Raising Awareness Racing Against Addiction event. Raising money to fight Opiod addiction and provide educational opportunities to the youth in our community. Family friendly activities after race, live music by Grizzly & Sons at 4 pm. $25 adult, $15 youth. Register at RARAA.org

