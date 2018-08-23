Know Your Faith: Mary and Joseph, Partners in Grace

Fr. Al Burkhardt (St. Anne’s, Wausau) presents “Mary and Joseph: Partners in Grace, “another in our monthly Know Your Faith Series. This talk focusus on moments in the life of Mary and Joseph from which we might learn to live the life of grace. Inspired by Mary and Joseph, we reflect on how Mary and Joseph redefined moments in their lives through grace. With their help, we can redefine how we understand moments in our lives. Free Will Offering. RSVP appreciated so we can enough handouts available.