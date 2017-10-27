Candlelight Hike Festival
Schmeeckle Reserve 2419 Northpoint Dr., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Put on your detective hats and join us at this fall's Candlelight Hike Festival to find clues that animals have left behind. Walk trails lit by torches and jack-o'-lanterns through the autumn woods and around Lake Joanis. Free wi suggested donation $2.
Info
