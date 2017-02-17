Lawn, Garden, Home & Recreation Expo
Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474
Explore everything from DIY- do it yourself, landscaping, lawn tractors and gardeners to boats, campers and so much more! There’s something for everyone to display in this amazing showcase of ideas, home improvements and recreation. Fri. 3-8, Sat. 10-6, Sun. 11-5
