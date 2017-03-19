Lawn, Garden, Home & Recreation Expo

to Google Calendar - Lawn, Garden, Home & Recreation Expo - 2017-03-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lawn, Garden, Home & Recreation Expo - 2017-03-19 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lawn, Garden, Home & Recreation Expo - 2017-03-19 11:00:00 iCalendar - Lawn, Garden, Home & Recreation Expo - 2017-03-19 11:00:00

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

Explore everything from DIY- do it yourself, landscaping, lawn tractors and gardeners to boats, campers and so much more! There’s something for everyone to display in this amazing showcase of ideas, home improvements and recreation. Fri. 3-8, Sat. 10-6, Sun. 11-5

Info

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474 View Map

Art Exhibits-Events

Visit Event Website

715-846-5550

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Lawn, Garden, Home & Recreation Expo - 2017-03-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lawn, Garden, Home & Recreation Expo - 2017-03-19 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lawn, Garden, Home & Recreation Expo - 2017-03-19 11:00:00 iCalendar - Lawn, Garden, Home & Recreation Expo - 2017-03-19 11:00:00