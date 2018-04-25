Lean Business- The 9 Building Blocks

Workshop teaching the 9 building blocks to be able to create an innovative and effective model for your company. These include customer segments, value propositions, channels, customer relationships, revenue streams, key resources, key activities, key partners, and cost structure. The business model you create will be a blueprint for the strategy of your new/or existing business. You will leave this workshop series with a visual representation of your business model and know how to evaluate current and potential tweaks in your plan and their impact. Free. 715.298.0084