Learn to Foam Roll

to Google Calendar - Learn to Foam Roll - 2019-07-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Learn to Foam Roll - 2019-07-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Learn to Foam Roll - 2019-07-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Learn to Foam Roll - 2019-07-13 09:00:00

Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476

Rolling for myofascial release is like having a deep tissue massage, where you have total control of the pressure and the areas that need attention. Suitable for all ages. Instructor Kerri Spromberg leads 2-hour workshop.  $50 Y Member/$60 Non-member. Held at the Aspirus Branch in Studio B. 9-11 am. 715-841-1850

Info

Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-841-1850
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Learn to Foam Roll - 2019-07-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Learn to Foam Roll - 2019-07-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Learn to Foam Roll - 2019-07-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Learn to Foam Roll - 2019-07-13 09:00:00