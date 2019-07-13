Learn to Foam Roll
Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Rolling for myofascial release is like having a deep tissue massage, where you have total control of the pressure and the areas that need attention. Suitable for all ages. Instructor Kerri Spromberg leads 2-hour workshop. $50 Y Member/$60 Non-member. Held at the Aspirus Branch in Studio B. 9-11 am. 715-841-1850
