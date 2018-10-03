Building Trust: The Impact of Race

Northcentral Technical College 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

A facilitated community conversation that brings together news media, law enforcement and the public to talk about the impact of media coverage of incidents involving minority populations, including undocumented residents. Rooms #/101/E102 in the main building adjacent the Timberwolf Union/cafeteria. 7:30. 

