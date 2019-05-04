Mark Wagner Artist Residency: Cut & Paste
Woodson Art Museum 700 N. 12th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Mark Wagner creates art entirely of deconstructed US dollars. During his stay he leads workshop, public program and gallery walk. Teens and adults join Wagner to kick-start collage endeavors with overview of this art form. 10 am-5 pm. $35 members, $50 general. Must registerInfo and registration at 715-845-7010:
Info
Woodson Art Museum 700 N. 12th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens