Mark Wagner Artist Residency: Cut & Paste

Woodson Art Museum 700 N. 12th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Mark Wagner creates art entirely of deconstructed US dollars. During his stay he leads workshop, public program and gallery walk. Teens and adults join Wagner to kick-start collage endeavors with overview of this art form. 10 am-5 pm. $35 members, $50 general. Must registerInfo and registration at 715-845-7010:

Woodson Art Museum 700 N. 12th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens
715-845-7010
