Mark Wagner Artist Residency: Making Money by Cutting It
Woodson Art Museum 700 N. 12th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Mark Wagner creates art entirely of deconstructed US dollars. During his stay he leads workshop, public program and gallery walk. Wagner shares presentation that includes images, a time-lapse collaging video, tools of his trade, with Q&A. For ages 13+. 2-3 pm. 715-845-7010:
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens