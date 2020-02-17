LENA START Parent Classes

to Google Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-02-17 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-02-17 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-02-17 17:30:00 iCalendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-02-17 17:30:00

Stratford Elementary School 522 N. 3rd Ave., Village of Stratford, Wisconsin 54484

Free classes for parents/caregivers of children 0-33 months old. 10 week sessions. LENA Start families receive free meals before each class, free on-site childcare, free children's books, gas cards, 5-shirts and prizes. Mondays 5:30-6:30 pm. Register at 715-660-0397 or lenastartmc.org.

Info

Stratford Elementary School 522 N. 3rd Ave., Village of Stratford, Wisconsin 54484 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-660-0397
to Google Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-02-17 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-02-17 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-02-17 17:30:00 iCalendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-02-17 17:30:00 to Google Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-02-24 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-02-24 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-02-24 17:30:00 iCalendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-02-24 17:30:00 to Google Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-03-02 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-03-02 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-03-02 17:30:00 iCalendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-03-02 17:30:00 to Google Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-03-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-03-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-03-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-03-09 17:30:00 to Google Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-03-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-03-16 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-03-16 17:30:00 iCalendar - LENA START Parent Classes - 2020-03-16 17:30:00