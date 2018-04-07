‘“Let Them Be Little” Family Formal Dance

Kate Goodrich Elementary School 505 West Tenth Street , Merrill, Wisconsin 54452

2nd annual semi-formal dance for elementary and preschool aged children and their families.  CandyLand theme. Incl. elaborate decorations, a light supper, dessert table, crafts, flowers, photos, door prizes, dancing. $10 adults, $5 children. Raffle baskets available. Doors open at 5:00 with the Grand March at 6:30.  Proceeds support a climbing wall at Kate Goodrich School.  

View Map
715-536-1251
