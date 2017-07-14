Library Book Sale

Portage Co. Library 1001 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Purchase gently used books, DVDs, cds, and other items at the library book sale. The sale will take place at the Main Library at 1001 Main Street, Stevens Point on Friday, July 14 from 8:00am-4:00pm and Saturday, July 15 from 8:00am-noon. Most items are $0.50 to $1.00. The proceeds will help the library provide new materials and activities to the community.

Info

Portage Co. Library 1001 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map

Festival-Event-Expo

715-346-1544

