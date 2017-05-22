LifeTree Cafe - Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do they really believe?

to Google Calendar - LifeTree Cafe - Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do they really believe? - 2017-05-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LifeTree Cafe - Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do they really believe? - 2017-05-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LifeTree Cafe - Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do they really believe? - 2017-05-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - LifeTree Cafe - Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do they really believe? - 2017-05-22 18:00:00

Trinity on Stewart 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

The program—titled “Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do they really believe?”— will discuss what Mormons believe and whether the Mormon church is Christian. Some accuse the Mormon church of being a cult. We’ll explore whether that’s a fair depiction.”

Info

Trinity on Stewart 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map

Class-Workshop-Presentation

Visit Event Website

715-212-5754

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - LifeTree Cafe - Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do they really believe? - 2017-05-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LifeTree Cafe - Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do they really believe? - 2017-05-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LifeTree Cafe - Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do they really believe? - 2017-05-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - LifeTree Cafe - Mormons: Christian? Cult? What do they really believe? - 2017-05-22 18:00:00