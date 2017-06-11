Lincoln County June Dairy Month Breakfast

Merrill Area Recreation Center 1100 Marc Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54452

The Lincoln County June Dairy Month Breakfast menu includes all-you-care-to-eat Dad's Belgian Waffles with toppings, cheesy scrambled eggs, pork sausage links, cheese curds, milk, coffee and juice. There will be live music, horse and wagon rides, antique and modern tractors, a children's activity area and Grandpa's Farm Petting Zoo. There will also be a Community Blood Center blood drive. A portion of the proceeds will go to Merrill FFA Alumni and Lincoln County Farm Bureau Scholarships. 715-873-4090 

Merrill Area Recreation Center 1100 Marc Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54452

715-873-4090

