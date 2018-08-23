LITE Foundation Glow Run 5K/1K

Registration at the Medford City Park at the start/finish line near the swimming pool. Registration opens at 5:30pm and continues until the start of the race at 7:00pm. The 5K is a timed race. Glow sticks and 5K t-shirts are included for each participant. Water and fruit will be provided. Other food and beverages may be available after the race coinciding with the 5th annual Park Fest, sponsored by the City of Medford and Medford Chamber of Commerce. Please contact Carly Harder at 715.748.2100 ext. 3057 or by email at carly.harder@weathershield.com if you have any questions.

The Weather Shield Employee LITE Foundation is a charitable organization led by the employees of Weather Shield.

5K Registration Fee: $25 Pre-Registration or $30 Day of Race Registration

1K Kids Fun Run: $10