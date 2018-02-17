Local Food Fair

SentryWorld 601 Michigan Ave. N., City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

The region's largest local food celebration; family friendly with activities for kids. Free. Bringing together producers, consumers, local businesses, and educators to celebrate community and the food that’s grown within it. Over 40 exhibitors from local farms, businesses, and educational organizations sell their goods or share about their programs at this event.

Info
SentryWorld 601 Michigan Ave. N., City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Markets
715-544-6154
