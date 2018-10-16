Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

to Google Calendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-10-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-10-16 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-10-16 17:30:00 iCalendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-10-16 17:30:00

Bullhead's Bar and Grill 3368 Campsite Drive, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54482

The Heart of Wisconsin Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA®) monthly dinner meeting. "Top Trends in Employment Law" presented by  Brian G. Formella, Partner at Anderson O’Brien. Registration and social time 5:30, dinner 6:00, presentation 6:40 pm.  Investment: $25 members and guests, $20 professionals between opportunities, $15 students. All professionals, guests, and students are welcome to attend. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Friday, October 12, 2018 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org

Info
Bullhead's Bar and Grill 3368 Campsite Drive, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54482 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business
to Google Calendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-10-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-10-16 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-10-16 17:30:00 iCalendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-10-16 17:30:00