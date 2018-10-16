Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)
Bullhead's Bar and Grill 3368 Campsite Drive, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54482
The Heart of Wisconsin Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA®) monthly dinner meeting. "Top Trends in Employment Law" presented by Brian G. Formella, Partner at Anderson O’Brien. Registration and social time 5:30, dinner 6:00, presentation 6:40 pm. Investment: $25 members and guests, $20 professionals between opportunities, $15 students. All professionals, guests, and students are welcome to attend. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Friday, October 12, 2018 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org
