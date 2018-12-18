Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

Topic: The Culture of Modern & Ethical Policing (Two Hour Ethics Education), presented by Chief Daniel Ault, Chief of Police for the Village of Plover. Registration and Social Time 5 pm, dinner 5:30 pm, presentation 6:10 pm. Investment: $40 members and guests, $30 professionals between opportunities & retired members, $20 students. The Heart of Wisconsin Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA®) invites all professionals, guests, and students to attend. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org