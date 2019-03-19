Local meeting of the IMA

to Google Calendar - Local meeting of the IMA - 2019-03-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Local meeting of the IMA - 2019-03-19 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Local meeting of the IMA - 2019-03-19 17:30:00 iCalendar - Local meeting of the IMA - 2019-03-19 17:30:00

Nueske's at Gullivers Landing 1701 Mallard Lane, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Registration and Social Time 5:30, dinner  6:00, presentation 6:40. "Leading from Heart to Finish" will be presented by Erika Van De Yacht, Learning Leader of Leadership, Professional and Personal Development at Sentry Insurance. $25 members and guests, $20 professionals between opportunities, $15 students.

The Heart of Wisconsin Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA®) invites you to its monthly dinner meeting.Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Friday, March 15, 2019 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org

Nueske's at Gullivers Landing 1701 Mallard Lane, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
