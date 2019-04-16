Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

Central Rivers Farmshed 1220 Briggs Court, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Central Rivers Farmshed presented by Layne Cozzolino, Executive Director. 5:15 registration, 5:30 welcome/introduction, 5:40 dinner, 6:10 History of Farmshed, 6:40 Tour and Q&A. Investment: $25 members and guests, $20 professionals between opportunities, $15  students. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Friday, April 12, 2019 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org

Central Rivers Farmshed 1220 Briggs Court, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
