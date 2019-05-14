Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

Education, Relaxation, and Recreation presented by Darcie Howard, Exec. Director of Monk Botanical Gardens. 5:15 registration, 5:30 dinner, 6:00 presentation/tour. Investment: $25 members and guests, $20 professionals between opportunities, $15 students. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Friday, May 9, 2019 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org