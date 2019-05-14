Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)
Monk Botanical Gardens 1800 North 1st Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Education, Relaxation, and Recreation presented by Darcie Howard, Exec. Director of Monk Botanical Gardens. 5:15 registration, 5:30 dinner, 6:00 presentation/tour. Investment: $25 members and guests, $20 professionals between opportunities, $15 students. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Friday, May 9, 2019 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org
