Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA

Portage Co. Library 1001 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Guest speaker: Alane Flora, Business Development Coordinator for Brookdale Senior Living Solutions. Registration 11:45 am, lunch and meeting 12:00 pm. Topic: Senior Care. Pinery Room.  Investment: $10. All professionals, guests, and students are welcome to attend. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Monday, September 23, 2019 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org

Info

Portage Co. Library 1001 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business
