Local Meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)
Michele's Restaurant 513 Division St, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Guest Speaker Dr. Lindsay Bernhagen, Director of the Center for Inclusive Teaching and Learning (CITL) at UWSP, presents Inclusivity in the Workplace. Registration and social time 5:30 pm, dinner 6 pm, presentation 6:40 pm. $25 members and guests, $20 professionals between opportunities, $15 students. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Friday, October 11, 2019 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org
Info
Michele's Restaurant 513 Division St, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business