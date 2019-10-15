Local Meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

to Google Calendar - Local Meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2019-10-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Local Meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2019-10-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Local Meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2019-10-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - Local Meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2019-10-15 17:30:00

Michele's Restaurant 513 Division St, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Guest Speaker Dr. Lindsay Bernhagen, Director of the Center for Inclusive Teaching and Learning (CITL) at UWSP, presents Inclusivity in the Workplace. Registration and social time 5:30 pm, dinner 6 pm, presentation 6:40 pm. $25 members and guests, $20 professionals between opportunities, $15 students.  Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Friday, October 11, 2019 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org

Info

Michele's Restaurant 513 Division St, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business
to Google Calendar - Local Meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2019-10-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Local Meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2019-10-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Local Meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2019-10-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - Local Meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2019-10-15 17:30:00