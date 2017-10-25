Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA

Registration – 11:45 am

Lunch and Meeting – 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Topic: Natural Amenities and State & Local Government Finances (Part 1)

Location: Portage County Library – Pinery Room – Stevens Point, WI

Speakers: Jerome Segura III, Ph.D., Urban & Regional Economist, Asst. Professor of Economics, UWSP Chief Economist, Central Wisconsin Economic Research Bureau

Investment: $10 IMA & PCACPA Members; $15 Non-members

The Heart of Wisconsin Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA®) and the Portage County Association of CPA’s invite you to their lunch meeting. All professionals, guests, and students are welcome to attend. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Monday October 23, 2017 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org

Contact Ann Young at 715-218-5405 for additional information.