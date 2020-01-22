Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

Topic: Tax Update. Registration 11:45, lunch and meeting 12-1 pm. Pinery Room. Speaker will be Bob Smith, C.P.A., Accounting Instructor, Mid-State Technical College; presentation will be Tax Update. Investment: $10 members, $15 non-members.

The Heart of Wisconsin Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA®) and the Portage County Association of CPAs invite all professionals, guests, and students to attend. Make non-refundable reservations with your meal choice by noon on Monday, January 20, 2020 by logging on to: Heartofwisconsin.imanet.org/home