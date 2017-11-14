Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)
Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. 2305 Sherman St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Registration and Social Time 5:30 pm; dinner 6 pm; presentation 6:40 pm. Topic: They Are Taking My Client’s Property!: What Accountants Should Know About Federal Bankruptcy and Wisconsin Exemption Laws. Speaker: James V. Block. Investment: $25 members and guests; $20 professionals between opportunities; $15 students.
Info
Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. 2305 Sherman St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business