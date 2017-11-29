Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

Portage Co. Library 1001 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Topic: Social Security Elections by speaker Daniel M. Demers, Financial Consultant at Thrivent Financial. Registration 11:34, lunch and meeting 12-1 pm.  Portage County Library, Pinery Room.  Investment: $10 IMA & PCACPA Members; $15 Non-members

Portage Co. Library 1001 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business
