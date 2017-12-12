Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

Mystery Fraud Night - ”Money For Nothing … Or Your Kickbacks For Free” - 3-Hour Ethics CPE. Registration 4:30–5 pm; dinner and presentation – 5–8 pm. Speaker: Tim Hungerford, Owner of Hungerford Vinton, LLC, a specialized auditing firm located in Rochester, NY. Investment: $50 – members and guests, $20 – students; includes meal, presentation, & materials.