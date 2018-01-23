Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

to Google Calendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-01-23 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-01-23 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-01-23 17:30:00 iCalendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-01-23 17:30:00

Grazies Italian Grill 5327 US-10, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54482

5:30 registration and social Time, 6 pm dinner – 6:00, 6:40 presentation.  Topic: Power Learning: Learning as an Investment & New Ways to Access Learning. Speaker: Brian Hennessy, Senior Talent & Culture Development Specialist (internal consultant) at Wipfli LLP. Investment: $25 members and guests; $20 professionals between opportunities, $15 students.  Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Friday, January 19, 2018 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org

Info
Grazies Italian Grill 5327 US-10, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54482 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business
715-218-5405
to Google Calendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-01-23 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-01-23 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-01-23 17:30:00 iCalendar - Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) - 2018-01-23 17:30:00