Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

5:30 registration and social Time, 6 pm dinner – 6:00, 6:40 presentation. Topic: Power Learning: Learning as an Investment & New Ways to Access Learning. Speaker: Brian Hennessy, Senior Talent & Culture Development Specialist (internal consultant) at Wipfli LLP. Investment: $25 members and guests; $20 professionals between opportunities, $15 students. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Friday, January 19, 2018 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org