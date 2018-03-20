Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

Topic: Estate Planning Basics by Attorney Alan L. Hougum Law Firm. Registration and Social Time 5:30-6:00 pm, dinner 6:00-6:40 pm, presentation 6:40-7:30 pm. Investment: $25 members and guests, $20 professionals between opportunities, $15 students. All professionals, guests, and students are welcome to attend. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Friday, 3/16, 2018 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org