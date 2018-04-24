Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

Bullhead's Bar and Grill 3368 CAMPSITE DRIVE, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54482

Topic:  Attracting & Retaining Young Talent. Registration and Social Time 5:30-6 pm; dinner 6-6:40 pm; presentation 6:40-7:30 pm. Speaker is Jerome Segura III, Urban and Regional Economist. Investment $25 members and guests, $20 professionals between opportunities, $15 students. All professionals, guests, and students are welcome to attend. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Friday, 4/20 2018 by logging on to: http://heartofwisconsin.imanet.org

Bullhead's Bar and Grill 3368 CAMPSITE DRIVE, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54482
