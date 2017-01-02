Local meeting of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

Time: Registration and Social Time – 5:30 – 6:00 pm

Dinner – 6:00 – 6:40 pm

Presentation – 6:40 – 7:30 pm

Topic: Growing Skyward: Story of Skyward, Inc.’s rise to being a global technology leader in the education sector

Speaker: Ray Ackerlund, Chief Marketing Officer of Skyward, Inc.

Cost$25 – members and guests, $20 – professionals between opportunities, $15 – students

The Heart of Wisconsin Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA®) invites you to its monthly dinner meeting. All professionals, guests, and students are welcome to attend. Make non-refundable reservations by noon on Friday, January 13, 2017 by logging on to: http://heartofwi.imanet.org/reservations